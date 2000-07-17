Spectrum spat

Fixed-satellite service SkyBridge LLC should be able to share spectrum with Northpoint Technology, both of which want to use the same 12.2-12.7 GHz band to offer terrestrial point-to-multipoint video and data services, SkyBridge told the FCC last week. But SkyBridge, with which Northpoint has been trying to work out a spectrum-sharing agreement, wants the FCC to allow time for the public to comment.

Northpoint, on the other hand, says the issue already has been discussed to death, with no need for further comment. Northpoint wants satellite systems like those proposed by SkyBridge (known as nongeostationary orbit [NGSO] fixed-satellite systems [FSS]) to share spectrum on a lower portion of high-frequency spectrum, at 11.7-12.2 GHz. That would leave 12.2-12.7 GHz open to Northpoint, which has already agreed to share that spectrum with Virtual Geosatellite LLC.