Spectrum Reach Plans To Support 700 Multicultural Businesses With ‘Pay It Forward’ Program

A commercial for a multicultural business airs as part of Spectrum Reach's Pay It Forward initiative

Spectrum Reach, the ad sales arm of Charter Communications, said that it plans to help more than 700 multicultural businesses as part of its Pay It Forward initiative in 2023.

The Pay It Forward program provides free advertising, creative services, mentoring and other resources to local businesses.

This year’s program kicks off this week in 40 markets in Charter’s footprint.

“Local businesses and entrepreneurs form the backbone of the communities where we live and work,” said Michael Guth, senior VP, marketing at Spectrum Reach. “Simply put, when businesses thrive, so do their communities. The Spectrum Reach ‘Pay it Forward’ program provides opportunity and access to media and marketing expertise that will help them succeed.”

The Pay It Forward program was launched in 2021. Since then, Spectrum Reach has helped more than 2,000 mulitculltural business owners in 36 states with more than $45 million in advertising and services.

In the words of one small business owner who participated in the Pay It Forward program, "people take you serious when they see you on TV."

The free advertising is provided through Spectrum Reach’s self-service ad portal, where businesses can create, plan and schedule their TV and streaming TV campaigns. Spectrum Reach works with Waymark to produce high-quality, ready-to-air commercials with AI-generated voiceovers,

The participating businesses have included local coffee shops and restaurants, daycare facilities and law firms.