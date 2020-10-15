Spectrum Not Doing Season Three of ‘LA’s Finest’

Spectrum is not going ahead with season three of LA’s Finest. Season two of the cop drama, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, debuted on Spectrum Originals Sept. 9. There were 13 episodes.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television produce the series, which comes from the universe of Bruckheimer’s Bad Boys franchise.

Season one of LA’s Finest currently airs on Fox. The show centers on former DEA agent Syd (Union) and detective Nancy (Alba).

Union and Alba executive produce alongside Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.