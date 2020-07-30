Spectrum Launches App With Local News Content

Charter Communications’ Spectrum Networks has launched a local news app that features content from its local news channels and original content from dedicated digital journalists.

The Spectrum News App also provides access to the linear feeds of all 30 of the Spectrum News networks. The live stream includes ads.

For the first 30 days, the app is available free to anyone. After the trial period, it will continue to be available to Spectrum customers at no additional charge.

(Image credit: Spectrum)

“Internet and mobile customers are the fastest growing segments of Spectrum’s customer base, and our viewers are consuming news online more now than ever before,” said Mike Bair, executive VP of Spectrum Networks. “The Spectrum News App is the first content product available to all 28 million residential Spectrum customers, adding significant value to our existing local services, but particularly our internet-only customers who could not previously access our news reporting.”

Additional content for the app comes from partnership with about 30 local news outlets. They included The City, a non-profit digital operation in New York, WisPolitics.com and WMFE-FM, an NPR affiliate in Orlando.

Spectrum News has local news channels that span across the country with networks in Texas, Kentucky, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and California.

The Spectrum News App is available on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.