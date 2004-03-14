Spectrum Fees Cut
Good news for broadcasters: The $1.95 trillion budget for fiscal-year 2005 passed by the Senate March 12 does not contain the station spectrum fees originally proposed by the White House.
The House has not yet completed its package, but no fees are expected in that version either.
Spectrum fees have been doing an annual Punxsutawney Phil-like appearing-and-disappearing act in the budget for years.
