Spectrum-auction delay unlikely

Unless Congress steps in, the Federal Communications Commission is unlikely

to grant the wireless industry's request to delay the June 19 auction of

spectrum used for TV channels 52 through 69, commissioner Kathleen Abernathy

said Wednesday.

"I would never say never," but part of the spectrum is needed urgently for

public-safety uses, Abernathy said at a press briefing.

The spectrum, located on the 700-megahertz band, will in part be auctioned to

wireless companies for new broadband services, while almost one-half will be given to

municipalities and other government users.

"We will wait and see what we hear from Congress," Abernathy said.

The Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association -- which is lobbying

for rules that would reduce broadcasters' leverage to negotiate lucrative early

buyouts -- said it will petition the FCC for a delay Friday.

Broadcasters generally oppose postponement.