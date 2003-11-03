SpectraSite Facing FCC Fine, Further Investigation

Tower operator SpectraSite Communications faces a $120,500 FCC fine and a broader investigation of its facilities after the commission’s Enforcement Bureau found the company failed to register or light the antenna it provides for WCVE-TV Richmond, Va.

The fine was the maximum the commission decided it could impose. The FCC sought the heavy punishment because SpectraSite has received three fines in less than three years for at least 13 violations of antenna rules.

"We are troubled that our field agents continue to uncover additional antenna structure rules violations," the commission told the company.

SpectraSite owns or manages 19,000 sites, including 8,000 towers, as well as rooftop transmission sites for broadcasters and wireless communications services. The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy eight months ago and Chairman Steve Clark on Oct. 7 rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell to celebrate completion of the company’s secondary offering and NYSE listing on the NYSE.

In November 2002, SpectraSite filed for Chapter 11 protection and was delisted from NASDAQ’s small-cap market.