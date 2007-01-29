Specter Introduces Supreme Court Camera Bill

Senator Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) has re-introduced a bill that would instruct the Supreme Court to allow TV cameras to cover the judicial action unless a majority of the Justices opposed it.



The bill, co-sponsored by Republican Senators Charles Grassley (Iowa), John Cornwyn (Tex.), and Democrats Richard Durbin (Ill.), Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and Russ Feingold (Wis.), would allow cameras in all open sessions unless a majority ruled that the coverage would violate due process.



Specter tried unsuccessfully to pass a similar bill in the last Congress, when he was chair of the Judiciary Committee.



