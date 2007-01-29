Specter Introduces Supreme Court Camera Bill
Senator Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) has re-introduced a bill that would instruct the Supreme Court to allow TV cameras to cover the judicial action unless a majority of the Justices opposed it.
The bill, co-sponsored by Republican Senators Charles Grassley (Iowa), John Cornwyn (Tex.), and Democrats Richard Durbin (Ill.), Charles Schumer (N.Y.) and Russ Feingold (Wis.), would allow cameras in all open sessions unless a majority ruled that the coverage would violate due process.
Specter tried unsuccessfully to pass a similar bill in the last Congress, when he was chair of the Judiciary Committee.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.