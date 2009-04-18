Special Report: B&C's 12th Annual Technology Leadership Awards

Broadcasting & Cable's 12th Annual Technology Leadership Awards pays special tribute to leaders of the business whose innovation, imagination and achievement deserve special recognition.

With this year's winners, B&C has now recognized 53 technology wizards, the kind who make each year's NAB show such a carnival of marvels that changes the way the world receives content. Following are profiles of this year's six honorees, who will be feted at the annual event on Monday, April 20 in Las Vegas.

Earl Arbuckle, VP of Engineering, Fox Television Stations

VIDEO: Earl Arbuckle discusses the economic challenges facing the TV industry

Mike Doback, VP of Engineering, Scripps Television

VIDEO: Mike Doback discusses the new technologies he's excited about

Steve Hellmuth, Executive VP of Operations and Technology, NBA

VIDEO: Steve Hellmuth discusses his hopes for interactive TV

John Honeycutt, Chief Media Technology Officer, Discovery Communications

VIDEO: John Honeycutt discusses the importance of strong metadata to Discovery's operations

George Hoover, Chief Technology Officer, NEP Broadcasting

VIDEO: George Hoover discusses some of the new tools for content creation on display at NAB

Bob Seidel, VP of Engineering and Advanced Technology, CBS

VIDEO: Bob Seidel discusses the next generation of high-definition TV