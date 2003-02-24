SPECIAL: NAB Sellers Guide
NAB 2003 looks to be very busy for both attendee and exhibitor.
Converting to new digital facilities seems to be more than a trend and could signal the bounce the technology manufacturers have been waiting for.
HDTV also finds itself high on the shopping list of the networks, particularly the cable nets.
