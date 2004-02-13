Spears Brings Ratings to Ryan

An appearance by pop princess Britney Spears paid off for Twentieth’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

A sit-down chat with Seacrest and a performance of her new single, "Toxic," boosted the show by 36% from the day before to a best-yet 1.9 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen’s overnight weighted metered market ratings. The show’s previous best was a 1.5/3.

Britney played best in Los Angeles, where she appeared for free before an audience at the Hollywood & Highland Entertainment Complex, helping the show jump 52% from its lead-in to 3.5/7 and 119% from its January ratings average.

On Air With Ryan Seacrest

premiered in national syndication on Jan. 12. In the week ended Feb. 8, the show rated 1.1 in households nationally, according to Nielsen.