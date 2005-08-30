Spanish TV Tops Ad Spend Increases

Sellers of Spanish-language TV spots continue to have a hot commodity.

Major media ad spending for the first six months of 2005 was up 5.7% compared to the same period last year, led by Spanish-language TV, up 15%; cable TV, up 13.1%; and the Internet, up 12.6%.

That is according to just-released figures from Nielsen.

Network TV was in seventh place among gainers, up 4.9%, followed by spot TV in the smaller markets, up 3.5%.

Spot TV in larger markets and network radio were the only two categories that were down for the first half of the year, off .6% and .8%, respectively.

The good news for spot TV in the top 100 markets is that larger losses in the first quarter were offset by a 3.5% gain in the second.

Spending by the top 10 advertisers across all media was up 7.7% to $9.5 billion in the first half of the year, with spending in the top 10 product categories up 5.4% to $21 million.

The Contender had the most product placements of any TV show with 7,521, followed by American Idol at 3,497; Amazing Race at 1,898; What I Like About You, 1,838; The Apprentice, 1,772; The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott, 1,650; Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, 1,634; King of Queens, 1,289; Fear Factor, 1,247; and America's Next Top Model, 1,172.