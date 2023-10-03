Spanish-Language TV Stays Hot Into Q2, iSpot Data Shows

While most of the linear television world is losing viewers, Spanish-language TV audiences continue to grow.

According to a new report from iSpot.tv, Spanish-language household TV ad impressions rose more than 27% to 181.1 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to a year ago.

Impressions were up 33.3% to 9.61 billion in the second quarter alone.

In the third quarter through August 31, Spanish-language households racked up 66.7 billion impressions. In Q3 2022, there were 79.4 billion impressions in Spanish-language households.

Spanish-language leader Univision grew its impressions by 31% in 2023 through August 31. Morning show ¡Despierta América! accounted for 12% of the network’s impressions.

Univision’s daytime TV ad impressions rose 21.4% year to date through August 31.

Telemundo’s impressions were up 29%.

Univision had a 47.1% share of impressions in Spanish-language homes in the first half, followed by Telemundo with 26.16%, Unimax with 14%, Galavision with 2.62% and TUDN with 2.61%. Others registered a 7.52% share.

A year ago, Univision had a 47.1% share, Telemundo had 26.2%, UniMás had 13.9%, TUDN and Galavisión each had a 2.6% share.

(Image credit: iSpot.tv)

Burger King was the biggest advertiser in Spanish-language television, with a 1.4% share of impressions, according to iSpot. Burger King’s impressions were up 279% from a year ago.

Sonic was No. 2, part of a 43% increase in impressions among quick-serve restaurant chains. QSRs accounted for 9.16% of Spanish-language TV impressions.

Sonic’s impressions were up 94%, Wendy’s were up 42% and McDonald’s rose 24%.

The beer industry registered a 47% increase in Spanish-language impressions.

Mexican brew Modelo increased its impressions 146% from a year ago.and Spanish-language commercials accounted for 29% of Modelo’s TV impressions. For Michelob Ultra, Spanish-language TV accounted for 31.8% of TV ad impressions.

After Burger King and Sonic, the top Spanish-language advertisers were Walmart, Verizon, Modelo, Wendy’s, Target, Domino’s, Walgreens and McDonald’s.