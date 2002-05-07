Spanish-language b'caster raises guidance

Reuters reported that Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday that its first-quarter profit nearly doubled, buoyed by higher revenue, but it forecast that second-quarter

and full-year earnings would fall short of Wall Street estimates.

At the same time, the Dallas-based company raised its guidance for full-year

broadcast cash flow, revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization.

The company, which owns 55 radio stations in 14 of the top 20 Hispanic

markets in the United States, said first-quarter net income rose to $6.9

million, or 6 cents per share, from $3.6 million (3 cents) a year

earlier.

Revenues for the first quarter rose nearly 9 percent to $52 million.