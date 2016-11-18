Spalter Taps Remsen for Top USTelecom Post

Allison Remsen has been named executive VP and chief of staff of USTelecom.

She was named to the post by incoming USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter—current president Walter McCormick is retiring at the end of the year.

Remsen has been executive director of wireless association Mobile Future, where Spalter had been chair before moving to USTelecom.

It is a homecoming for Remsen, who was VP of media relations for USTelecom from 2001 to 2008.

Her resume also includes stints with NCTA: The Internet & Television Association and as press secretary to then House Democratic Whip David Bonior.