Spalter Succeeding McCormick at USTelecom

USTelecom, the trade group representing telecoms large and small, has named Jonathan Spalter president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

He is succeeding Walter McCormick, who announced a year ago he would be stepping down at the end of this year after 16 years atop the association.

Spalter has for the last eight years chaired wireless association Mobile Future.

Spalter, a graduate of Harvard and Cambridge, is former associate director of USIA and chief information officer in the Clinton Administration, so he would be a familiar face if there is a new Clinton Administration. He was also a speech writer for Vice President Al Gore.

Spalter's resume includes executive VP for business development and strategy and senior VP for global public policy at Vivendi Universal's VivendiNet Internet subsidiary.

USTelecom is seeking a full-court re-hearing of the FCC's decision to reclassify ISPs as telecoms.