USTelecom's McCormick Exiting at End of 2016

Walter McCormick Jr., who has headed USTelecom for the past 15-plus years, said Friday he would be resigning at the end of 2016.

That will give the association plenty of time to hire a successor.

McCormick suggested it was time to pass the baton given the upcoming election.

"[T]o all things there is a season, and I believe that with the election of a new U.S. President, the association would best be served by the hiring of a new executive who is prepared to make a commitment of four years or longer to representing the industry and leading it forward,” he said in announcing the move.

He promised the board he would help look for a new successor.

USTelecom represents large and small telecoms.