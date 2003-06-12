Spader to join The Practice
After David E. Kelley fired practically the entire cast of The
Practice last month, when ABC reupped the show at about one-half of the license fee,
Hollywood observers were baffled as to how Kelley was going to recast it so as
to make it worth watching.
But with the hiring of character actor James Spader to lead the cast, Kelley
may have silenced those observers.
Spader recently won critical acclaim for starring as -- what else -- a lawyer
into strange sexual practices and orchids in the indie film Secretary,
with Maggie Gyllenhall.
Spader is also known for standing out in other quirky roles such as in Steven
Soderbergh's Sex, Lies & Videotape and David Cronenberg's
Crash.
Kelley is also said to be talking with actress Rhona Mitra, according to
reports.
