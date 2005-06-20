Spade Fronts Tinseltown Send-Up

MTV's Comedy Central has signed comedian David Spade (Saturday Night Live, Just Shoot Me, Eight Simple Rules) for its planned weekly series sending up tinseltown.

Comedy has been trying for a while to come up with a Daily Show take on celebrity news. Back in the fall, the channel announced two potential access mag send-ups, The Hollywood Show, which it described as a Daily Show-like take on the ET/Extra entertainment news genre from Daily Show vet Brain Unger, and

Gone Hollywood, hosted by Tough Crowd's Greg Giraldo.

The Unger project has been scrapped, Greg Giraldo is gone from the Gone Hollywood project--though they are looking for other projects for him, according to a spokesman--and Spade, who has been working behind the scenes on Gone Hollywood from the beginning, will now step out in front of the camera for the re-christened, The Showbiz Show with David Spade, slated for a September launch.

The show will be produced by Spade's partner, Fink. Spade, Gavin Polone of Pariah and Brillstein-Grey will executive produce. Gary Mann is in charge of production from Comedy Central's end.

