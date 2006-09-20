Spaceballs to Become a TV Series

Mel Brooks is bringing his classic movie Spaceballs to television, co-writing the pilot and voicing over two characters for a new animated show.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), G4, Brooksfilms Limited and Berliner Film Companie GmbH (Berliner) are teaming up on Spaceballs - The Animated Series, set for a fall 2007 launch on G4.

MGM Worldwide Television Distribution Group will also take the show out at MIPCOM next month.

Brooks co-wrote the pilot with Thomas Meehan, who has worked with Brooks on previous projects including the original Spaceballs movie, as well as the musical version of The Producers. Meehan will oversee all writing for the first 13-episode run.

The series, like the 1987 movie, will parody various movies, TV shows and other pop culture elements.