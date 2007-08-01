S&P May Raise Dow Jones, News Corp. Ratings

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said today it may raise the ratings of Dow Jones and News Corp.

S&P placed Dow Jones’ long-term credit ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications, bringing it in line with the ratings of News Corp. The ratings were placed on “developing” status on May 1 in the wake of the News Corp. bid.

Both Dow Jones' and News Corp.’s corporate credit ratings are currently BBB and on watch positive.

The rating agency believes News Corp.’s financial position is strong enough to complete the transaction within its leverage parameters and said further rating developments will follow discussions with management regarding the financing plan and long-term growth strategies.

"If a financing is structured to preserve strong liquidity with moderate leverage, and is accompanied by a plan to integrate and leverage Dow Jones' online assets, we may raise the ratings one notch, to 'BBB+'," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emile Courtney said in a statement.