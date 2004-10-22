Sox Fan Wanted to Be Broadcast Journalist

It turns out that Victoria Snelgrove, the Boston college student tragically killed during a celebration Oct. 20 after Red Sox ALCS championship victory, wanted to be a broadcast journalist.

That's according to her father, who said she was was in her third year at Emerson and went with friends to the celebration , where she was only a bystander as things got rowdy.

Police fired a what was supposed to be a nonlethal so-called beanbag bullet into the crowd, striking Snelgrove in the eye and killing her, according to reports.

Somewhat ironically, CNN was reporting that in the wake of the tragedy, the city of Boston was planning to bar TV news crews from from staking out bars for reaction shots during the World Series.