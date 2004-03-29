South Park Tackles Passions

South Park and cable network Comedy Central may be looking to stir up some passions of their own with a release they sent out about the plot of the March 31 episode, "The Passion of the Jew."

In the past two episodes, Cartman has been giving Kyle a particularly hard time about being Jewish. In last week's episode, Cartman, a Mel Gibson fan who has seen his film, The Passion of the Christ, says something to the effect of: "Now I know it's all the Jews' fault. If the Road Warrior says it, it has to be true."

According to the release, the plot unfolds this way. "Cartman's dream comes true when, as a result of seeing The Passion, Kyle has to admit Cartman has been right. Inspired by Kyle's change of heart and a powerful love for Mel Gibson, Cartman incites many of the film's hardcore fans to band together and carry out its message."

But what exactly is that message. Certainly the release suggests it could be persecution of Jews, but it doesn't specify what Cartman was right about or what the message is. The person who wrote the release, while conceding that the impression is persecution, said she does not know whether that is actually what happens. "The script changes by the day," she said, "and I didn't write that language, the producers did." But knowing them, she said, "it is probably something totally innocent."

So, the the South Park crew may be trying to gin up some controversy, satirize the reaction to the film and draw some more eyeballs? "What, South Park try to be controversial," she said, laughing. "You must have the wrong show."

The show will present another side of, well whatever side it is presenting in the Cartman/Kyle plot line. Stan and Kenny hate the movie and try to track down Gibson.