'South Park,' 'Sarah Silverman' Propel Comedy Central

The season premiere of South Park was that show’s best Fall premiere since 1999. The episode, which featured a raunchy take on what Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have done to the Indiana Jones franchise, drew 2.8 million P18-49 and 3.7 million total viewers.

The second season premiere of The Sarah Silverman Program drew 1.8 million P18-49 and 2.4 million total viewers, that show’s best performance ever.

Meanwhile, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report continued their red hot streaks, each recording their best nights ever October 8. The Daily Show drew 1.8 million P18-49 and 2.9 million total viewers, surpassing the previous record set a week ago by more than half a million viewers. The boost was likely helped by interviewee Michelle Obama, making her Daily Show debut.

The Colbert Report drew 1.2 million P18-49--the most in show history--and 2 million total viewers.