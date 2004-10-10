South Park Premiere Nears

The folks at Comedy Central are eagerly awaiting Oct. 27. That’s when they get new episodes of South Park, the network’s long-running hit. Let’s just hope show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will deliver.

The boys have been consumed by their new puppet terrorism movie, Team America: World Police, dubbing new dialogue as recently as last Thursday. And they’ll be doing press for the movie until its Oct. 15 premiere.

It’s not like they have extra South Parks in the can. Unlike most series, the cartoon rarely produces much ahead of its air date. Stone and Parker are famous for writing scripts just a week ahead and reworking up to the last minute. An episode slated to air at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday often ships by around 5:30 p.m. that day.

"I wouldn’t say we’re nervous,” says one network executive, “but it’s a question mark.” Obviously, an understatement.

And Comedy Central has a fair amount riding on the new installment. The new South Park episode leads into the debut of a new series, Drawn Together, an animated reality show that’s Real World-meets-Cartoon Network.