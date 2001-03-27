South Pacific TV flick finds viewers
ABC topped the ranks in total viewers behind the tunes in its original treatment of South Pacific on Monday night, while Fox won among 18-49ers.
South Pacific drew 15.8 million viewers for the mouse. Fox's dynamic sitcom duo of Boston Public and Ally McBeal beat a CBS rerun lineup in the Monday night ratings. Boston scored a 5.5 rating, 14 share among 18-49ers in Nielsen fast national numbers, while McBeal scored a 6.6/16. An Everybody Loves Raymond repeat hit a 6.9/16, while Becker drew a 5.6/13.
- Richard Tedesco
