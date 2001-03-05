Soured on Apple
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers plan to meet at the NAB convention next month to discuss their concerns about the centralizing of broadcast operations by major TV groups. Already, NBC's selection of New York City as the central hub for seven stations is a bone of contention for IBEW #98 in Philadelphia. The local's Frank Goldstein is building a case against the New York hub, pointing to congested traffic and high operating costs.
