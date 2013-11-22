Sources: Clyburn Naming Adonis Hoffman Chief of Staff

According to multiple sources, FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn is naming Adonis Hoffman to be her chief of staff and senior legal adviser, succeeding Dave Grimaldi.



Hoffman is currently a communications professor at Georgetown University in Washington, teaching classes on marketing, advertising and public policy, all in his sweet spot as the former senior VP and general counsel of the American Association of Advertising Agencies.



He also has plenty of Hill and FCC experience. The latter included deputy chief of the then Cable bureau under FCC Chairman Bill Kennard in the late 1990s. The former included subcommittee staff director and counsel on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and legislative counsel to the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.



Hoffman began his first FCC stint as council in the International Bureau. He is described by colleageues as a straight shooter and thoughtful policy analyst.



Grimaldi had been chief of staff to commissioner Clyburn and senior legal advisor to acting chairwoman Clyburn.