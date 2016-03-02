Sources: Clyburn Getting New Chief of Staff

David Grossman, from the office of House Communications Subcommittee ranking member Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) is heading to the FCC to be chief of staff to commissioner Mignon Clyburn, according to multiple sources.

Grossman has been senior tech policy advisor for the congresswoman, who has been extremely active on communications issues (her district includes Silicon Valley).

Clyburn chief of staff and media legal advisor Chanelle Hardy exited in January, with Holly Saurer assuming media advisor duties, detailed from the Media Bureau where she has been associate bureau chief.

Hardy had been in the post for only seven months or so, succeeding chief of staff Adonis Hoffman.