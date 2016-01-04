Chief of Staff to FCC Commissioner Clyburn Exits

Chanelle Hardy, chief of staff and media legal advisor to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn has left the commission, according to multiple sources, with an announcement expected soon.

Succeeding her will be Holly Saurer, who has been detailed on a temporary basis from the Media Bureau, where she is associate bureau chief.

Hardy had been chief of staff since May 1, when she succeeded Adonis Hoffman. She had been senior VP for policy at the National Urban League and director of its Washington bureau. Multiple industry sources said they expected Hardy would be landing at Google.

There have been rumblings inside and outside the building that Clyburn might want to exit the FCC to run for her father's seat in Congress (James Clyburn (D-S.C.), though a source close to the commissioner had downplayed that.