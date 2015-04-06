Clyburn Names New Chief of Staff

Chanelle Hardy has been named chief of staff and media legal advisor to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, effective May 1.

Hardy had been senior VP for policy at the National Urban League and director of its Washington bureau.

Hardy's resume also includes stints as the staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission and chief of staff to former Rep. Arthur Davis (D-Ala.).

Hardy succeeds Adonis Hoffman, whose exit from the FCC at the beginning of this month to launch a global think tank was first reported by B&C/Multichannel News.

"Chanelle Hardy is a deeply committed public servant, who brings significant experience in policy analysis, advocacy, strategic partnerships and media analytics to my office," said Clyburn. "She has been recognized for her strategic vision and effective coalition building over the years, and has worked effectively with organizations from every sector of society on important economic and social policy issues."