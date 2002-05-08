Source: Costas to stay with NBC
The Associated Press reports that Bob Costas will be NBC Sports' voice of the
Olympic Games through 2006.
The announcer and network have agreed to a four-year deal that is expected to
be announced next week.
Costas' current deal with NBC expires in June.
According to an anonymous source, his new agreement is worth more than $1
million per year.
