Source: Clyburn, Baker Vote Will Have To Wait

A source famliar with the Senate schedule says it will not get to the approval of FCC nominees Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker before Thursday.

Their nominations had been put on the calendar for a vote Wednesday along with a number of others. The source said there was no particular reason for not getting the vote.

"We work to get agreements on nominations to do them by unanimous consent, or a time agreement for a vote," the source said. "Sometimes we are able to and sometimes we aren’t. There are currently several nominations pending."