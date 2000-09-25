Sour grapes

Folks at CNNfn can be quick to grouse about parent Time Warner Cable, not just privately but on the air. The New York Times last Monday said that Bloomberg would that very day sign a distribution deal with Time Warner Cable giving the finance net "access to 12.6 million new subscribers." The timing was clearly off, since Time Warner programming execs were off in Australia on an NBC Olympics junket.

CNNfners were really unhappy because Time Warner Cable does not even fully distribute its in-house financial channel. On the air, reporter Bill Tucker asked anchor Jack Cafferty, "There aren't any more distribution deals in the paper not involving us, are there?" Cafferty replied, curtly, "Are you talking about the fact that Time Warner is allowing Bloomberg to use the cable systems that we should be using to put this program out to the masses?"