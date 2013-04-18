Soul of the South Sets Launch Date

Soul of the South, a broadcast network targeting African-Americans in the southern U.S., says it will launch in 30 markets May 27. The network's principals say a $10 million infusion from institutional investors, including Arkansas Capital Corporation, has made the launch possible.

Based in Little Rock, Soul of the South initially planned to launch in the first quarter of 2012, then shot for fall 2012. This time, they say, the funding is in place.

The network's principals say the distribution model combines "full power television stations, Class A low power TV stations, and digital subchannels with cable."

Soul's reps did not say which station groups will air the network as a multicast. It also plans to air in "sister cities" outside the South, and will have news bureaus in 12 state capitals.

Edward Avent is the CEO. Larry Morton, former CEO of Equity Broadcasting Company and founder of Retro TV, is COO. Soul operates out of the former Equity Broadcasting facility in Little Rock.

Doug Henry is the president of entertainment. "Soul of the South will be broadcast television with a distinctly southern accent," he says. "There are many prominent African-Americans who hail from the South and we plan to involve them as integral parts of our programming strategy. This is an important content component of Soul of the South and we are proud to give voice to these talented Americans."