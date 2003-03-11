Sorpresa! Hispanic kids' net to launch

Sorpresa!, a digital-cable network targeted toward Hispanic kids and tweens, will

launch March 15.

It currently has deals with Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications Inc. systems and the National

Cable Television Cooperative comprising 350 systems and 400,000 subscribers in New York,

California, Texas, Florida, Arizona and New Jersey.

The channel was put together by Firestone Communications, comprised of former executives

from Spanish-language broadcasters Univision Communications Inc. and Telemundo Communications Group INc., as well as TV-group

owner Allbritton Communications Co.

Its carriage deals come courtesy of Firestone's purchase of assets out of

bankruptcy of Hispanic Television Network (HTVN), a failed cable network that

launched in 1999.

In addition to the carriage agreements, those assets include uplink and

production facilities.

Firestone is headed by Leonard Firestone, former president and general

manager of ABC start-up WJXX-TV Jacksonville, Fla.