Sorkin's memory serves Connolly well

Here's one way to get a role on an Aaron Sorkin project: Remind him of that

play you did together back in the old days.

John Connolly, president of the American Federation of Television and Radio

Artists, thinks he won his cameo appearance on Sorkin's The West Wing because

of a production of A Christmas Carol they did together in which Connolly

played Bob Cratchit.

When Connolly auditioned for his West Wing part, Sorkin seemed to have

the Cratchit role in mind, casting Connolly as a man struggling to help his

family -- in this case putting kids through college.

Connolly has several TV shows to his credit, including NYPD Blue,

Any Day Now, Law & Order, Star Trek: The Next

Generation and The Golden Girls.