Sorkin's memory serves Connolly well
Here's one way to get a role on an Aaron Sorkin project: Remind him of that
play you did together back in the old days.
John Connolly, president of the American Federation of Television and Radio
Artists, thinks he won his cameo appearance on Sorkin's The West Wing because
of a production of A Christmas Carol they did together in which Connolly
played Bob Cratchit.
When Connolly auditioned for his West Wing part, Sorkin seemed to have
the Cratchit role in mind, casting Connolly as a man struggling to help his
family -- in this case putting kids through college.
Connolly has several TV shows to his credit, including NYPD Blue,
Any Day Now, Law & Order, Star Trek: The Next
Generation and The Golden Girls.
