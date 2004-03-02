Sorkin Prez Series Wings Its Way to DVD
The West Wing’s second term comes to DVD May 18 and includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and commentary from series creator Aaron Sorkin, director Thomas Schlamme, and star Martin Sheen.
The four-disc set, to be released by Warner Home Video, will cost about $60.
The show, in its fourth season, has been awarded the Emmy for best drama every year that it has been on the air.
