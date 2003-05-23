Sörenstam pulls viewers to USA
Golfer Annika Sörenstam drew an impressive crowd to USA Network's first-round
coverage of the Bank of America Colonial event Thursday.
USA posted a 1.9 overnight rating for its coverage of Sörenstam's play from
10 a.m. EST to 3 p.m., three times higher than a typical first round.
Viewership peaked at 2.5 overnight rating at 2 p.m.
