Sörenstam pulls viewers to USA

Golfer Annika Sörenstam drew an impressive crowd to USA Network's first-round

coverage of the Bank of America Colonial event Thursday.

USA posted a 1.9 overnight rating for its coverage of Sörenstam's play from

10 a.m. EST to 3 p.m., three times higher than a typical first round.

Viewership peaked at 2.5 overnight rating at 2 p.m.