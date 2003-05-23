Trending

Sörenstam pulls viewers to USA

By

Golfer Annika Sörenstam drew an impressive crowd to USA Network's first round
coverage of the Bank of America Colonial event last Thursday.

USA posted a 1.9 overnight rating for its coverage of Sörenstam's play from
10 a.m., ET to 3 p.m., three times higher than a typical first round.

Viewership peaked at 2.5 overnight rating at 2 p.m.