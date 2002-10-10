Sopranos stars unwanted at parade
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg may want two stars from Home Box Office's
The
Sopranos marching with him in the city's Columbus
Day Parade, but parade organizers vehemently said they're not welcome.
The Columbus Citizens Foundation, which puts on the annual event, lashed out
that anyone associated with 'this highly offensive program has no place in a
celebration of Italian-American pride and heritage.'
'There is simply no place in a celebration of ethnic pride and heritage for
the public display and promotion of a program that glorifies violence, debases
women and portrays Italian Americans in the worst possible light,' foundation
president Lawrence E. Auriana said in a prepared statement.
Bloomberg invited The Sopranos
' Lorraine Bracco and
Dominic Chianese to accompany him at the parade.
The Columbus Citizens Foundation wants Bloomberg to rescind his
invitation.
If he refuses, Auriana said, 'We are fully prepared to take any course of
action necessary to preserve our right to determine the content and tone of the
Columbus Day Parade.'
In past years, the foundation has campaigned against including anyone from
The Sopranos in its
parade.
