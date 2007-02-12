Sopranos, Office Top WGA Awards

HBO's Sopranos went out with a bang, winning the Writers Guild of America awards for best drama at cermonies Sunday night in New York and L.A.

NBC's The Office won best comedy, while ABC's freshman Ugly Betty continued to show up in the winner's circle, winning best new series.

As promised, Writers Guild of America staffers represented by the Newspaper Guild handed out leaflets at the WGA awards ceremony Sunday night in New York in what the Newspaper Guild says are stalled contract negotiations and WGA contends are negotiations still early in the process.

For all the award winners, check out WGA's site.