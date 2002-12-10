The Sopranos ' finale sings for HBO
Some TV critics might have been disappointed with The Sopranos' fourth
season, but clearly, viewers were not.
The Sopranos' season finale scored a 21.3 rating with 12.5 million viewers
among Home Box Office subscribers Dec. 8, according to Nielsen Media Research.
HBO defines its universe as the 38 million HBO and Cinemax customers, while
Nielsen puts the mark at 34 million.
The finale was the second-highest-rated Sopranos episode ever,
trailing only this season's premiere, which nabbed a 23.3 rating and 13.4
million viewers. (Translated into the the U.S. TV audience, The Sopranos' finale
grabbed a 7 rating)
The fourth season averaged a 19.9 rating, up 15 percent from last year, and 11
million viewers, a 22 percent increase from season three.
