Three of the Emmy Award nominated cast members of HBO's The Sopranos have been added as presenters on the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco and James Gandolfini will all take part in the telecast on Sept. 16 on CBS.

Other presenters already confirmed include Kelsey Grammer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sela Ward. - Joe Schlosser