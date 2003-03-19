Sopranos back on track

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini will be back for season five.

Gandolfini, who filed a lawsuit against Home Box Office earlier this month, is heading

back to work after he dropped that suit late Tuesday and reaffirmed his existing

deal with the pay network.

HBO notified the cast and crew Wednesday to report for week the first week in

April.

Production had originally been set for March 24.

Gandolfini, who plays New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, is returning to work

under his original contract.

That deal -- which covers a fifth and possibly sixth season -- earns Gandolfini

between $275,000 and $400,000 per episode.

After trading barbs for the past several weeks, HBO and Gandolfini issued

more conciliatory statements Wednesday.

Said HBO chairman Chris Albrecht, "We are delighted that the great Jim

Gandolfini will be back at work in the role he has created with such

distinction."

Gandolfini said Wednesday, "I'm very happy that The Sopranos will be

back. It's a show that I love doing with people I love working with."