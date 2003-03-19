Sopranos back on track
The Sopranos star James Gandolfini will be back for season five.
Gandolfini, who filed a lawsuit against Home Box Office earlier this month, is heading
back to work after he dropped that suit late Tuesday and reaffirmed his existing
deal with the pay network.
HBO notified the cast and crew Wednesday to report for week the first week in
April.
Production had originally been set for March 24.
Gandolfini, who plays New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, is returning to work
under his original contract.
That deal -- which covers a fifth and possibly sixth season -- earns Gandolfini
between $275,000 and $400,000 per episode.
After trading barbs for the past several weeks, HBO and Gandolfini issued
more conciliatory statements Wednesday.
Said HBO chairman Chris Albrecht, "We are delighted that the great Jim
Gandolfini will be back at work in the role he has created with such
distinction."
Gandolfini said Wednesday, "I'm very happy that The Sopranos will be
back. It's a show that I love doing with people I love working with."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.