Sopranos appears set for fifth season

HBO's hit mob series The Sopranos is likely to come back for a fifth season, according to press reports.

Series creator and executive producer Daved Chase has extended his contract on the show with HBO for a fifth season. Details remain to be worked out, but Chase reportedly will receive $20 million to stay with The Sopranos for the fifth season, if HBO decides it wants to extend the run.

The critically acclaimed, but controversial, series completed its third season on HBO in the spring. Chase had told reporters in February that he was likely leaving after the fourth season, citing the difficulty of developing plot lines beyond that.

An HBO spokesman declined to comment on the Sopranos reports. Most of the Sopranos cast is already under contract through a fifth season, the spokesman said.

- Richard Tedesco