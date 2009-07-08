Sook Honored By Media Brokers

Nexstar Chairman/President/CEO Perry Sook is being honored by the National Association of Media Brokers with the group's Distinguished Achievement Award. Sook will claim his prize in Philadelphia September 24.

The NAMB call Sook "an overall exemplary broadcast executive" and singled him out for "his courage in obtaining retransmission fees from cable companies retransmitting Nexstar's signals-a dramatic first and important achievement for the television industry."