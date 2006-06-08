Sony’s Bravia Line Embraces 1080p

Phil Abram

Vice President, Television Marketing

Sony Electronics

Late last week Sony Electronics introduced its first 1080p sets under the Bravia line, its top-selling LCD flat-panel series. Phil Abram, Sony Electronics vice president, television marketing, discussed the importance of 1080p and some of the other continuing enhancements in display technology with B&C Update.

Q. Can you explain how 1080p makes 720p and 1080i material look better?

A. The 1920x1080 resolution found in the new BRAVIA and also our SXRD models nearly doubles that of conventional 720p products, delivering more detailed and sharper images. In addition, to improve even “HD material” that is delivered in 720p or 1080i, Sony is introducing a new version of our Digital Reality Creator, V2.5 that enhances 720 and 1080i signals for 1080p display.

Q. An interesting feature in the Bravia and SXRD models this year is a PC input. People have been talking about the Home Media Server in the form of a PC for some time now but it hasn't quite yet made the move. Do you think the PC input is a step in that direction and what will it take to make that market take off?

A. The PC input provides an extra option to consumers who wish to add the PC to their living room experience. But Home Media PC products, such as Sony's Digital Living System VGX-XL1, are also evolving to include HDMI inputs making it easier to connect a high-quality PC source to your new Sony television.

Q. You mention HDMI and for some consumers, namely those without a highly technical background, the mix of inputs and outputs can be confusing. What makes HDMI a selling point?

A. Well, HDMI provides users with a single cable the delivers the highest quality digital picture and sound so there is no more complicated tangle of separate audio and video wires. And most new HDTVs and products such as Blu-ray Disc players, DVD players, AV receivers and Home Theater-in-a-Box products feature HDMI making the connection truly universal.

When implemented correctly, HDMI allows each separate HDMI-equipped product to communicate, making sure all components are working together correctly. For instance, if the HDTV is capable of 1080p and an AV receiver is capable of 7.1-channel Surround Sound, HDMI allows the TV and receiver to communicate with the Blu-ray Disc player so that it will automatically select the highest quality picture and sound to output. Also, because HDMI is an all-digital interface it reduces the number of digital-to-analog/analog-to-digital transitions that need to take place. Each one adds a little bit of noise so reducing them improves image and audio quality. Simply put, HDMI provides the best of both worlds, simplicity and high performance.

‑‑Interviewed by Ken Kerschbaumer