Sony, Warner sign up for digital protection

Sony Corp. and Warner Bros. are about to sign a licensing agreement with technology companies - Intel, Hitachi, Matsushita, Sony, and Toshiba - that will allow Sony and Warner Bros.' digital content to be protected by the so-called "5C" copy-protection standard, said Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) at a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Other studios-such as Disney, News Corp., and Viacom-won't sign a licensing agreement to use 5C until they have assurances that the standard will protect their content from being shipped out over the Internet. Those companies are pushing Congress for a bill that would require copying devices to be able to read digital watermarks that would be transmitted along with all content. Watermarks would contain guidelines instructing devices on what could and could not be copied. - Paige Albiniak