Sony TV Properties Attract Affluent Audience

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will pitch to advertisers that aggregate U.S. audiences of its TV programs and related Internet properties represent $346 billion in annual buying power, according to Nielsen’s Fusion metrics. That’s 83.2% of the total market, counting media that a viewer sees at least once per month.

Households watching SPT programs spend an average of $4,200 a year on packaged goods, which is 20% higher than non-viewing households, per Nielsen.

“Through research like this, we are addressing advertisers’ requests for accountability and innovation by providing new and better metrics that are even more directly related to their businesses and customers,” SPT president-advertiser sales Amy Carney said in a statement.

The data comes from a new syndicated metric of NielsenConnect that combines results from separate consumer panels for HomeScan product purchase tracking, National People Meter TV and Nielsen Online’s NetView. ESPN, NBC and Univision are other users of Nielsen fusion data.